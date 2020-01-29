LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,505,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

