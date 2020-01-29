LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.58. 179,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

