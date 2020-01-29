LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 720.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,618,000 after buying an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,274 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 594,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.53. The company had a trading volume of 61,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,333. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.0157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

