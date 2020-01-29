LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $72.22. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

