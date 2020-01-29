LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $59,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. 125,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

