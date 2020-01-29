LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,016,000 after buying an additional 74,356 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 334,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 83,677 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 261,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 235,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 182,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

EMB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.46. 464,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,622. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.99 and a 12 month high of $115.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.62.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

