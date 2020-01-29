LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.4% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

