LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 17.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 111.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 85,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.53.

NASDAQ BIDU remained flat at $$126.93 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $186.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.17 and its 200-day moving average is $113.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

