LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $203.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

