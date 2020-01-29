LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,827 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Nike by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.04. 82,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.96. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.