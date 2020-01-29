LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Purchased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.35% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.20. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 710 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $25,609.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at $397,527.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 6,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $247,372.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,493 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,190. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.