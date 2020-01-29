Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Lennox International worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $13,194,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. ValuEngine raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $285.00 target price on Lennox International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $193,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,978 shares of company stock worth $2,511,699. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LII opened at $240.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.75 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

