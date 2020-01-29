LEOcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,046.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $362,651.00 and approximately $4,046.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, LEOxChange, Livecoin and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,350.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.01889455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.96 or 0.04111130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00646467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00130128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00750812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009695 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00678377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 258,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 257,946,808 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, C-CEX, TOPBTC, Livecoin and LEOxChange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

