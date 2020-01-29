Lethean Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Lethean has a total market cap of $145,115.00 and $30.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 844,191,163 coins and its circulating supply is 774,191,163 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement.

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

