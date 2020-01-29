LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0431 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $1,559.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

