Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 24.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 191,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

