Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.04 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $989.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.