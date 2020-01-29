Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Life Storage worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,551,000 after acquiring an additional 43,951 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 229,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 165,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 104,430 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.92. 2,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $116.21. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

