Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.49 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $3.24 or 0.00034551 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00646467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007427 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

