Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $223-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.86 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW remained flat at $$5.46 on Wednesday. 1,640,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,171. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $636.22 million, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

