Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $223-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.09 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.10 EPS.

Limelight Networks stock remained flat at $$5.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,640,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,264. The company has a market capitalization of $636.22 million, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.15. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.30.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

