LINA Price Tops $0.0185 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One LINA token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $161,976.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.03126892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120962 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,188,092 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. LINA’s official website is lina.review.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

