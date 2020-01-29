Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Up 11.8% in January

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $88,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $252,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,659. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 48,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

LECO traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.98. 159,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $89.11. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.