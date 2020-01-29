Lincoln National (LNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Lincoln National to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

