Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Linde comprises 2.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Linde by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after buying an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after buying an additional 61,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after buying an additional 85,653 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 194.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,236,000 after buying an additional 731,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 863,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,342,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $207.95. The company had a trading volume of 121,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.97 and a 200-day moving average of $199.33. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $159.08 and a 12 month high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.