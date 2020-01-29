LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $5.37 million and $180,074.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.89 or 0.05585288 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00127204 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033343 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002841 BTC.

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

