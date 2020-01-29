LinkEye (LET) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, LinkEye has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $669,987.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, Bitbns and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s launch date was November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LinkEye Coin Trading

LinkEye can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, DigiFinex, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

