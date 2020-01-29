Liquid Strategies LLC Makes New $31.94 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Liquid Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,943,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 27.3% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,707,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.71. 44,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,009. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $241.27 and a 52-week high of $305.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

