Liquid Strategies LLC Takes $15.08 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Liquid Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 132,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 12.9% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Liquid Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,957. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.03 and a one year high of $115.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average is $114.18.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

