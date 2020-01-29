LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0183 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $371,736.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,025,011,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,574,857 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

