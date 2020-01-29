Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liquidia Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 2,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,265. The company has a market capitalization of $102.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.51. Liquidia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canaan Partners VIII LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Canaan Partners VIII LLC now owns 2,917,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 319,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 482,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 129,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

