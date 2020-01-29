Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0115 on Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $497,641.00 and approximately $45,889.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.03150471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

