Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex and Exrates. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $103,863.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.47 or 0.02614843 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.09 or 0.95004503 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 661,079,957 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

