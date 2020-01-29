Litecoin (LTC) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.78 billion and $3.81 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $59.14 or 0.00637787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercado Bitcoin, Gate.io, Indodax and OKCoin International. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007326 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00035172 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,966,411 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

