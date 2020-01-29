Litecoin Plus (LCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $86,968.00 and $42.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,747.19 or 2.11268473 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025650 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,685,611 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.