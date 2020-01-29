Lition Market Cap Achieves $688,415.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, IDEX and Bibox. Lition has a total market capitalization of $688,415.00 and $165,951.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lition has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,272.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.01872835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.39 or 0.04064799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00637133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00129087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00746850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009743 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027754 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00661153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, Dcoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

