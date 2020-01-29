Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $352-364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.21-1.35 EPS.

LFUS stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.69. 2,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,229. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.44 and its 200 day moving average is $178.31.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.71.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total transaction of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,737,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

