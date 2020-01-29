Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.21-1.35 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.21-1.35 EPS.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.36. The company had a trading volume of 265,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $206.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

