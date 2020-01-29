Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.21-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $352-364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.15 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $186.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.44 and a 200 day moving average of $178.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. CL King upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.71.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total transaction of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,737,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

