LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.17% of LivaNova worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after buying an additional 201,870 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVN opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.11.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $73,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $473,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

