Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 9,200 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products Co has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $66.57.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Vertical Group upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.