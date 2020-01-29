Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 856.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in FMC by 839.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after purchasing an additional 383,656 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in FMC by 1,215.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 9,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 331,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter valued at $27,314,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

FMC stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. FMC’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

