Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after acquiring an additional 821,189 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 563,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,849,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

