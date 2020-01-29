Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.04 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $340,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,362.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,543 shares of company stock valued at $43,085,050. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $344.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.94.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.