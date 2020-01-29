Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.11 Million Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

