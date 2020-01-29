Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

