Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.28.

NFLX opened at $348.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

