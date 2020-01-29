Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,456,000 after buying an additional 89,832 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 161.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $276,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,103. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

