Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,659,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Metlife by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 58,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Metlife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Metlife by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 23,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

