Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.32 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

